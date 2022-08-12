4th Cir. Upholds Ruling Against Golden Corral in COVID-19 Coverage Action
August 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — The Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain has lost its battle for COVID-19 coverage after the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a ruling in favor of Illinois Union Insurance Co., ruling there was no physical loss or damage to property.
On Aug. 11, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina that neither the presence of COVID-19 nor government closure orders cause “tangible, physical damage,” as required by the policy.
In March 2020, Golden Corral was forced to suspend operations in all its corporate-owned locations and franchises, causing …
