5th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of La. Businesses’ COVID-19 Coverage Action

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana business consultant and its property manager are not entitled to coverage from Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. for COVID-19-related losses because they did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage” as required by the policy, a federal appellate panel has affirmed.

On July 6, the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel agreed with the lower court that that virus contamination does not damage property for the purpose of triggering coverage.

PS Business Management provides business consulting services to entertainment professionals and CJA Nola Realty is a property management company that operates an office of PS …