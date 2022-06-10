5th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Dallas Law Firm’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

DALLAS — A 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has upheld dismissal of a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a law firm with offices in Dallas and Atlanta, and a Dallas property owner, finding they failed to allege “physical loss or damage” to covered property, as required by the policy, issued by The Cincinnati Insurance Co.

In a June 9 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that there was no “tangible alteration or deprivation of property,” as required under Texas law.

Ferrer Poirot & Wansbrough and 2603 Oak …