Fla. Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Miami Café’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
May 12, 2022
UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla. — A Florida appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a Miami café owner, affirming it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” as required by the policy, issued by Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London.
On May 11, the Florida 3rd District Court of Appeal agreed with the trial court that government orders restricting businesses’ operations during the pandemic did not cause actual, tangible alteration to GreenStreet Café Inc.’s property.
GreenStreet suspended operations in March 2020 after the City of Miami issued emergency orders prohibiting restaurants from serving …
