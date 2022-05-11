Technology Co. ITT Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in Conn. Federal Court
May 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed a technology company’s COVID-19 coverage action against Factory Mutual Insurance Co., ruling it failed to allege “physical loss or damage” to insured property, as required by the policy.
On May 10, Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut ruled that while ITT Inc. may have been deprived of the full desired use of its properties, there was no actual loss. Rather, the property was unharmed and remained in the same condition it was before the pandemic, the judge reasoned.
“The Court joins the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil
May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel
HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases
June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown