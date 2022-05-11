Technology Co. ITT Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in Conn. Federal Court

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed a technology company’s COVID-19 coverage action against Factory Mutual Insurance Co., ruling it failed to allege “physical loss or damage” to insured property, as required by the policy.

On May 10, Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut ruled that while ITT Inc. may have been deprived of the full desired use of its properties, there was no actual loss. Rather, the property was unharmed and remained in the same condition it was before the pandemic, the judge reasoned.

“The Court joins the …