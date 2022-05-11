Policy’s Arbitration Provision Mandatory, Not Permissive, Colo. Federal Judge Rules
May 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DENVER — A Colorado federal judge has compelled arbitration of a dispute in which a contractor seeks coverage for damage to building materials, ruling the policy’s mediation/arbitration provision is mandatory and broadly requires the parties to arbitrate any dispute that “arises out of connection with the policy.”
In a May 9 order, Judge Christine M. Arguello of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado rejected the policyholder’s argument that the provision is permissive because it contains the word “may.” The judge found “may” indicates that if a dispute remains unresolved after mediation, a party may pursue further dispute …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil
May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel