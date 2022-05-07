Maritime Workers’ Compensation Act Preempts Asbestos Exposure Claims Against Insurers, La. Federal Judge Rules
May 7, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS — The Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act (LHWCA) preempts asbestos exposure claims against Huntington Ingalls Inc. (Avondale) and its insurers, Travelers Indemnity Co. and Lamorak Insurance Co., because the decedent performed traditional maritime work at a dry dock, a Louisiana federal judge has ruled.
In a May 4 order, Judge Sarah S. Vance of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana noted the 5th Circuit has held that the LHWCA “impliedly grants the employer’s insurance carrier, and the insurance carrier of co- employees, the same immunity which it grants the employer and co-employees.”
“The …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases
June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown