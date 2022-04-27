MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

2nd Cir. Upholds Confirmation of Arbitration Award in Superstorm Sandy Coverage Action


April 27, 2022


NEW YORK — A federal appellate panel has upheld confirmation of an arbitration award in a Superstorm Sandy property damage coverage action, finding the umpire did not manifestly disregard Connecticut law by issuing an award more than 30 days after the parties’ submissions.

In an April 25 order, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed there was no evidence that the umpire was aware of the requirement or that the dispute was governed by Connecticut law.

Loch View LLC owns several buildings in Willimantic, Conn., that were damaged during Superstorm Sandy in October 2012. Loch View sought coverage from …


