Insurer Not Liable for ‘Flash Bang’ Device Injuries, Ill. Federal Judge Rules

CHICAGO — Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. is not obligated to cover a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured by a “flash bang” device at an emergency vehicle show because the policy’s “fireworks or pyrotechnics” exclusion applies to the underlying claims, an Illinois federal judge has ruled.

On March 28, Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that the device contains a combustible material and is therefore a “firework,” as defined by the policy.

Michael Rafferty sued the Chicagoland Emergency Vehicle Show (CEVS) and others, alleging he was injured …