MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Ill. Appeals Panel Upholds Dismissal of Café’s COVID-19 Coverage Action


March 16, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


GENEVA, Ill. — An Illinois appellate court has upheld dismissal of a café’s COVID-19 coverage action against Society Insurance Inc., ruling it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to Covered Property,” as required by the policy.

In a March 15 order, the Illinois Court of Appeal, 2nd District, concluded “the policy unambiguously requires a physical alteration or substantial dispossession, not merely loss of use, which is what café sufficiently pleaded it experienced.”

Sweet Berry Café Inc. sought a declaration that its commercial property insurance policy with Society covered business income losses it sustained due to the …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Recalled Infant Formula

March 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Infant Formula, Philips CPAP, Hernia Mesh And More

March 30, 2022 - New Orleans, LA
Windsor Court Hotel

MORE DETAILS