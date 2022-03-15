Solar Developer’s Coverage Action Survives Dismissal Motion in Ga. Federal Court

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia federal judge has refused to dismiss a solar developer’s coverage action against Zurich American Insurance Co. following rainstorm-related damage to a project, ruling the allegations do not establish that the policy’s suit limitation clause bars the claim.

In a March 10 order, Judge Marc Treadwell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia further ruled it cannot be determined that First Solar Electric LLC did not give timely notice of its bad faith claim at this stage in the case.

First Solar began a 2,000-acre solar project in Georgia in February 2018 …