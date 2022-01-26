Calif. Event Planner Loses Federal Court Battle for COVID-19 Coverage

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a COVID-19 coverage action filed by an event planning company, ruling that it did not allege physical alteration of its property, as required by the policy.

In a Jan. 24 order, Judge Fernando M. Olguin further ruled that even if there was physical alteration to Green Apple Event Company Inc.’s property, the policy’s Virus Exclusion bars coverage.

Green Apple filed a claim with Liberty Mutual Group Inc. and its subsidiary West American Insurance Co., seeking coverage for economic losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic. West American denied Green …