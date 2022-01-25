MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Texas Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Pollution Coverage Action Against St. Paul


January 25, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


DALLAS — A federal judge has denied St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co.’s bid to dismiss a pollution coverage action filed by a Texas oil and gas company, finding it adequately alleged that a saltwater spill is covered under the policy’s “bodily injury and property damage” and “pollution clean-up costs” provisions.

In a Jan. 24 order, Judge Irma C. Ramirez of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas allowed Pogo Resources LLC’s claims for breach of contract and bad faith to proceed against the insurer.

Paladin Energy Corp. owned and operated oil and gas assets in …

FIRM NAMES
  • Brown Fox PLLC
  • Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons

Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape

January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS