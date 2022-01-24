Insurer Must Cover Fish Plant Explosion Injury Lawsuits, Miss. High Court Rules

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that Evanston Insurance Co. must cover personal injury claims arising from a 2014 explosion at a fish processing plant because the policy’s pollution exclusion is ambiguous and subject to more than one meaning.

In a Jan. 20 opinion, the panel found the “irritant” and “contaminant” are subject to more than one meaning, therefore the exclusion must be interpreted in the insured’s favor.

Omega Protein Inc. entered a master service contract with Accu-fab and Construction Inc., to perform welding and other fabrication work at Omega’s Moss Point, Miss., facility. Pursuant to the …