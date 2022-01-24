New Orleans Restaurant Owner Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of a New Orleans restaurant against Voyager Insurance Co., ruling there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” insured property, as required by the policy.

In a Jan. 20 order, Judge Eldon E. Fallon of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana further ruled that the insured’s losses are encompassed by the policy’s Virus Exclusion.

Grand Isle Partners LLC operates a restaurant and catering business in New Orleans. In March 2020, it was required to temporarily cease operations and …