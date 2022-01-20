Munich Re Disclaims Liability for $9.25 Million Settlement of Sexual Misconduct Claims Against University

FLINT, Mich. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. told a Michigan federal judge that it is not liable to a captive insurer for the University of Michigan’s $9.25 settlement of sexual misconduct claims because a claimant’s 2013 tuition refund requests constitute a “claim first made” under the underlying policies.

In a Jan. 12 response to Veritas Insurance Corp.’s motion for partial judgment on the pleadings, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Munich Re contends the requests constituted a “claim” because they sought relief for a “wrongful act.”

The underlying policies only cover claims that …