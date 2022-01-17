Insurer Must Defend Claims Arising from 2015 Pyrotechnics Plant Explosion, 11th Cir. Rules

ATLANTA — James River Insurance Co. must defend two pyrotechnics companies against bodily injury lawsuits arising from a fatal 2015 explosion at their Alabama plant because the policy’s Employer’s Liability Exclusion is ambiguous, a federal appellate panel has ruled.

In a Jan. 13 published opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found the term “any insured” is open to two different interpretations and therefore must be construed in favor of the insureds.

Ultratec Special Effects HSV Inc. and its parent company, Ultratec Special Effects Inc. operate an Alabama pyrotechnics plant that was the site of a catastrophic …