MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

McDonald’s Franchisee Not Covered for Biometric Privacy Act Claims, Ill. Federal Judge Rules


January 11, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHICAGO — An “ERP Exclusion” relieves an insurer from having to defend the owner of an Illinois McDonald’s restaurant against claims that it violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by failing to obtain employees’ consent before disclosing their fingerprints to a vendor, a federal judge has ruled.

In a Jan. 7 order, Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found the employees “suffer risk of individual injuries as a result of Caremel’s failure to adhere to the statutory procedures of the BIPA,” triggering the exclusion.

Caremel Inc. operates a McDonald’s restaurant …

FIRM NAMES
  • Christopher A. Kreid & Associates
  • Harrison Law LLC

Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know

February 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS