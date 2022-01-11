Policyholder Not Insured for $15.9 Million TCPA Settlement, Mass. Appeals Court Rules
January 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BOSTON — Two insurers are not obligated to contribute toward a glass manufacturer’s $15.9 million settlement of a Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) action because they gave the company sufficient notice of the policy’s exclusions barring coverage for such claims, a Massachusetts appellate panel has ruled.
In a Jan. 7 opinion, the Massachusetts Appeals Court found the insurers’ notice of the exclusions, which barred coverage for “all acts in violation of statutes that govern e-mails, fax, phone calls, or other methods of sending materials or information,” were timely and adequate under New Jersey law.
In 2008, Precision Electronic Glass Inc., …
