Insurer Prevails in Pa. Federal Coverage Dispute Involving 2014 Greenhouse Explosion

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has found in favor of Florists’ Mutual Insurance Co. on breach of contract and bad faith claims in a dispute over coverage for a June 2014 explosion and fire involving a “ozone system” used to hydroponically grow basil crops at a commercial greenhouse.

In a Dec. 29 order, Judge Mark R. Hornak of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania found the insurer is entitled to summary judgment because the plaintiff failed to produce expert testimony supporting its argument that a covered accident occurred.

Three Rivers Hydroponics LLC hydroponically grew …