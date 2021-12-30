Restaurant Owner Not Covered for Harassment Claims, 9th Cir. Affirms

SAN FRANCISCO — The former CEO of a shuttered restaurant is not covered for underlying harassment and discrimination claims filed against one of the eatery’s managers because they fall within the ambit of the policy’s employment-related practice exclusion, a federal appeals court has affirmed.

On Dec. 22, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel agreed that all the claims arose out of employment-related activities because they each alleged the conduct occurred at, or because of employment with, the restaurant.

Douglas Guillon was a former shareholder, director, and chief executive officer of Crush Italian Steakhouse and Bar in Ukiah, Calif. …