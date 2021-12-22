MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Certain Plaintiffs’ Claims in Generali COVID-19 Travel Insurance MDL Dismissed


December 22, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — The New York federal judge overseeing actions accusing Assicurazioni Generali Group S.p.A of breaching vacation rental insurance policies by denying payment following the COVID-19-related cancellation of trips has dismissed certain of the plaintiffs’ claims, finding they are excluded from coverage.

In a Dec. 21 order, Judge John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that those plaintiffs’ losses fall within the policies’ general exclusion for losses “caused by, or resulting from travel restrictions imposed for a certain area by governmental authority."

The putative class actions were filed by …


