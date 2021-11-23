Virus Exclusion Applies to Clothing Store Chain’s COVID-19 Losses, N.C. Federal Judge Rules
November 23, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of a clothing store chain is not entitled to COVID-19 business interruption coverage from The Hanover American Insurance Co. because the policy’s virus exclusion applies to the alleged losses, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled.
On Nov. 19, Senior Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina adopted a magistrate judge’s finding that the policy language “is not susceptible to any reasonable interpretation other than that it excludes coverage for damages caused by a virus or bacteria.”
Julie’s Inc. owns 13 clothing stores in North …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None