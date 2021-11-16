Judge Rejects City of Portland’s Amicus Brief in COVID-19 Coverage Actions

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal magistrate judge has barred the City of Portland from appearing as amicus curiae in support of small business owners’ oppositions to Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s motions to dismiss three COVID-19 coverage actions, ruling that the amicus brief is not helpful in a case of public interest.

In a Nov. 15 order, Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon further ruled that the supplemental facts in the amicus brief “do not draw the court's attention to relevant legal issues missing from the parties' briefs.”

Good George LLC, …