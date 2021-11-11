Breach of Contract Claim Proceeds in COVID-19 Refund Lawsuit Against Travel Co.

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana federal judge has allowed claims for breach of contract and violations of the state’s consumer protection act to proceed in a lawsuit accusing a travel company of refusing to offer refunds after canceling trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Nov. 9 order, Judge Susan P. Watters of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana agreed with a magistrate judge that because the company’s booking agreement is silent as to what refunds or payments are owed if a trip is canceled creates a plausible breach of contract claim.

