Breach of Contract Claim Proceeds in COVID-19 Refund Lawsuit Against Travel Co.
November 11, 2021
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana federal judge has allowed claims for breach of contract and violations of the state’s consumer protection act to proceed in a lawsuit accusing a travel company of refusing to offer refunds after canceling trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Nov. 9 order, Judge Susan P. Watters of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana agreed with a magistrate judge that because the company’s booking agreement is silent as to what refunds or payments are owed if a trip is canceled creates a plausible breach of contract claim.
Global Travel Alliance is a …
