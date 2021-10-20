Ill. Federal Judge Refuses to Toss Insured’s Counterclaims in Conference Cancellation Brawl

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has refused to dismiss a policyholder’s counterclaims for breach of contract and declaratory judgment in an insurance dispute involving the COVID-19-related cancellation of a health information conference, ruling that the underlying claims are not entirely excluded from coverage.

In an Oct. 19 order, Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that the policy’s exclusions for “professional services” and “contract” do not relieve Federal Insurance Co. of its obligation to provide defense or indemnity for the underlying lawsuits.

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Inc. …