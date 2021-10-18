Calif. Federal Judge Tosses Cultural Center’s Counterclaims in COVID-19 Coverage Case

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has dismissed counterclaims filed against Federal Insurance Co. by a Los Angeles Jewish cultural center in a COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that it failed to allege “direct physical loss or damage” to property, as required by the policy.

On Oct. 14, Judge Otis D. Wright of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California explained that “loss of use,” as alleged by the center, does not trigger coverage under state law.

Simon Wiesenthal Center Inc. is a global human rights organization with divisions that include non-profit, education, and film production. The center …