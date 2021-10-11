N.Y. Judge Tosses Prison Medical Provider’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
October 11, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A New York judge has dismissed a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action filed by a prison medical provider against several insurers, ruling that it did not sustain direct physical loss as required by its policies.
In an Oct. 4 order, Judge Linda S. Jamieson of the Westchester County Superior Court explained most New York courts have ruled that business closures due to the presence of the COVID-19 virus or government shutdown orders do not constitute physical loss or damage to property.
“Moreover, the mere presence of the COVID-19 virus in the air or on surfaces …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: MDL Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation
October 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series