Ky. Amusement Park Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage in Federal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky amusement park cannot recoup its COVID-19 losses from The Cincinnati Insurance Co. because it did not experience “accidental physical loss or accidental physical damage,” as required by the policy, a federal judge has ruled.

In a Sept. 27 order, Judge Rebecca G. Jennings of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky explained that under the state supreme court’s definition of “accidental,” neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor the related government closure orders are “accidental.”

Renaissance/The Park LLC d/b/a Renaissance Fun Park “offers to the public-at-large, year-around, Go-Kart, Laser Tag, Mini Golf, and …