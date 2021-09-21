Tuition Reimbursement Action Against Northwestern University Dismissed For Now
September 21, 2021
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a putative class action filed against Northwestern University by students who accuse it of breach of contract and unjust enrichment in connection with its decision to move to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Sept. 15 order, Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found plaintiffs failed to plead that Northwestern breached any express or implied contract by failing to provide in-person instruction and access to physical spaces.
In March 2020, Northwestern announced it had cancelled all classes from March …
