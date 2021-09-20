Rate-Filed Doctrine Bars COVID-19 Auto Premium Lawsuit, Federal Judge Rules

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Geico Casualty Co., Geico Indemnity Co. and Geico General Insurance Co. of profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic by overcharging its customers for auto insurance premiums when less cars were on the road.

In a Sept. 13 order, Judge Victor Marrero of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found the action is barred by the filed-rate doctrine, which prevents courts from undermining the state insurance department’s rate-making authority.

Todd Grossman and Mujo Perezic filed the lawsuit, alleging that the COVID-19 pandemic and related …