Rate-Filed Doctrine Bars COVID-19 Auto Premium Lawsuit, Federal Judge Rules
September 20, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Geico Casualty Co., Geico Indemnity Co. and Geico General Insurance Co. of profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic by overcharging its customers for auto insurance premiums when less cars were on the road.
In a Sept. 13 order, Judge Victor Marrero of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found the action is barred by the filed-rate doctrine, which prevents courts from undermining the state insurance department’s rate-making authority.
Todd Grossman and Mujo Perezic filed the lawsuit, alleging that the COVID-19 pandemic and related …
