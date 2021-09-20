COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Children’s Clothing Store Chain Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage


September 20, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEWARK, N.J. — A children’s clothing chain is not entitled to coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. for losses it sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic because it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to” its insured property, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled.

In a Sept. 17 order, Judge Esther Salas of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found The Children’s Place (TCP) did not allege any tangible loss or physical damage to its stores across the United States, Canada, or Puerto Rico.

“Notwithstanding TCP’s assertion that COVID-19 forced ‘physical changes to …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS