Wash. Restaurant Owner Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Federal Judge Rules

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Washington state restaurant owner is not covered for business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders because it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” an Oregon federal judge has ruled.

In a Sept. 7 order, Judge Marco A. Hernandez of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon agreed with defendant Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. that the property must be physically changed in some manner for coverage to be triggered.

Hillbro LLC operated the Hills Restaurant in Shoreline, Wash. In March 2020, it was forced …