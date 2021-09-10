Golden Corral Buffet Chain Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage
September 10, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has awarded Illinois Union Insurance Co. judgment on the pleadings in a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain, ruling there was no physical loss or damage to property, as required by the policy.
In a Sept. 8 order, Judge James C. Dever III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina explained that neither the presence of COVID-19 nor government closure orders cause “tangible, physical damage.”
In March 2020, Golden Corral was forced to suspend operations in all its corporate-owned locations and franchises, …
