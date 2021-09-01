11th Cir. Sides with Insurer in Dental Practice’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

ATLANTA — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a dental office’s COVID-19 coverage action, agreeing with a Georgia federal court that it has not alleged any “direct physical loss or damage” to property, required for coverage under the policy.

In an Aug. 31 opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel affirmed that Gilreath Family & Cosmetic Dentistry’s pandemic-related business interruption losses were not caused by physical damage to its offices and therefore Cincinnati Insurance Co. is not liable for its claim.

Gilreath, a dental practice in Marietta, Ga., canceled all routine and elective dental procedures …