Illinois Fitness Center Chain Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage
July 9, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — The owner of the CFit Health/Charter Fitness chain cannot recoup its COVID-19-related losses from Twin City Fire Insurance Co. because it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to” covered property, an Illinois federal judge has ruled.
In a July 8 order, Judge Gary Feinerman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that “direct physical loss” requires some sort of change in the physical condition or location of the covered property, not a mere loss of use of that property.
In March 2020, state and local authorities issued orders prohibiting …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis