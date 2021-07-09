Texas Federal Judge Orders Factory Mutual to Turn Over Underwriting Documents to Cinemark

SHERMAN, Texas — A Texas federal judge has ordered Factory Mutual Insurance Co. to hand over six categories of documents to movie theatre giant Cinemark Holdings Inc. in a $400 million dispute over coverage for COVID-19 losses, ruling that they are relevant to the issues.

However, in the June 29 order, Judge Amos Mazzant of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas refused to penalize the insurer for failing to meet the initial production deadline, noting that Cinemark’s request involves “thousands of documents requiring thousands of hours of review and compilation.”

Cinemark is the third largest movie …