Insurer Sues Disney Over COVID-19-Related Film Production Claims

LOS ANGELES — Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. has filed a lawsuit in California state court against The Walt Disney Co., seeking a declaratory judgment that it has no obligation to pay for more than $10 million in losses arising from the COVID-19-related suspension of film and television productions.

In the June 1 complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the insurer maintains there is no coverage for the claims under the policy’s Cast Coverage, Civil Authority, Producer’s Indemnity and Imminent Peril provisions.

According to the lawsuit, Disney has submitted numerous claims to Fireman’s Fund, which fall into …