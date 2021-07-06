Wash. Federal Judge Tosses Hair Salon’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

SEATTLE — A federal judge has dismissed a Bellevue, Wash. hair salon’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage to covered property” as required by the policy, issued by ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

In a July 1 order, Judge Barbara Rothstein of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington concluded that the COVID-19 virus does not cause physical loss or damage.

Seven LLC d/b/a Seven owns a salon and hair care business inside Bellevue Square Mall. In March 2020, Seven suspended operations in compliance with government shutdown …