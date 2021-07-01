Okla. Concert Venue Loses Bid for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of an Oklahoma concert venue is not entitled to COVID-19 business interruption coverage from Covington Specialty Insurance Co. because it did not sustain “direct physical loss” as required by the policy, a federal judge has ruled.

On June 28, Judge Gregory Frizzell of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma held that government closure orders and the COVID-19 virus itself did not cause “tangible damage” to Till Metro Entertainment d/b/a The Vanguard’s covered property.

Till Metro sustained business income losses beginning in March 2020, when governmental authorities temporarily closed entertainment venues to …