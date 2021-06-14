Calif. Grocers’ Association Drops Appeal of ‘Hazard Pay’ Ruling

LOS ANGELES — The California Grocers’ Association plans to drop its appeal of an order allowing the City of Long Beach, Calif. to enforce an ordinance requiring payment of an additional $4 an hour to supermarket workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 9, the association moved the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to dismiss its appeal of a California federal judge’s refusal to issue a preliminary injunction against the City.

The City passed the “Premium Pay for Grocery Workers Ordinance” in January, which requires employers to pay a $4 per hour premium on existing wages. The following day, …