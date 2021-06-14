Goodwill Asks 10th Cir. to Reinstate COVID-19 Coverage Action
June 14, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Appellate Brief
- Motion to Certify
OKLAHOMA CITY — Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. has asked the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reinstate its COVID-19 coverage action against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., arguing that it has sustained a “direct physical loss,” as required by the policy.
In a June 8 appellate brief, Goodwill Industries further contends that the policy’s virus exclusion does not bar coverage because it applies only where there is actual contamination of a property, which has not happened in Goodwill’s case.
In a separate motion, Goodwill has asked the 10th Circuit to certify to the Oklahoma Supreme Court the questions …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation - Recent Developments
June 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series