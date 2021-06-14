Goodwill Asks 10th Cir. to Reinstate COVID-19 Coverage Action

OKLAHOMA CITY — Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. has asked the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reinstate its COVID-19 coverage action against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., arguing that it has sustained a “direct physical loss,” as required by the policy.

In a June 8 appellate brief, Goodwill Industries further contends that the policy’s virus exclusion does not bar coverage because it applies only where there is actual contamination of a property, which has not happened in Goodwill’s case.

In a separate motion, Goodwill has asked the 10th Circuit to certify to the Oklahoma Supreme Court the questions …