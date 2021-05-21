COVID-19 Not ‘Pollutant’ as Defined by Policy, Fla. Federal Judge Rules
May 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a shopping center owner’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that the COVID-19 virus is not a covered “pollutant” within the meaning of the policy, issued by Great American D&S Insurance Company Inc.
In a May 21 order, Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami explained that COVID-19 is not a “biological agent” that was “deliberately released, discharged, or dispersed by a party other than an Insured with the intent to cause injury to persons or property.”
Andrew D. Gumberg owns and operates Coral Ridge …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation - Recent Developments
June 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series