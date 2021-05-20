Four Seasons Employees Accuse Hotel of Keeping Them on ‘Perpetual Furlough’ During Pandemic

MIAMI — Six former employees of The Four Seasons Miami have sued the company in Florida federal court, accusing it of keeping them on “perpetual furlough” during the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of forcing them to resign from their positions and forgo severance pay.

In a May 17 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, plaintiffs contend that because the “resignations” are categorized as a “voluntary separation,” The Four Seasons believed it would be relieved of its obligation to pay them under its severance policy.

However, plaintiffs Aletta Van Balderen, Dagoberto …