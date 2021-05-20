Indiana Dental Office Not Covered for COVID-19 Economic Losses, Judge Rules

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana dental office cannot collect coverage from Cincinnati Insurance Co. for its COVID-19 business interruption losses because it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage” to its insured property, a federal judge has ruled.

In a May 17 order, Judge Tanya Walton Pratt of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana explained that mere loss of use resulting in economic losses, without physical damage, does not trigger coverage under the policy.

Georgetown Dental, LLC sustained economic losses after Indiana’s governor, in response to the pandemic, temporarily prohibited all dental offices from performing …