Philadelphia Nicole Miller Store Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a fashion boutique’s COVID-19 coverage action against State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., ruling that it failed to plead “direct physical loss to covered property,” as required by the policy.

In a May 5 order, Judge Nitza I. Quinones Alejandro of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania further found the policy’s virus exclusion applies to the COVID-19 pandemic and bars coverage for Mareik Inc. d/b/a Nicole Miller Philadelphia’s losses.

Nicole Miller, a Philadelphia retail boutique, says it sustained business interruption losses when it was forced to temporarily close …