Pa. Meat Packing Co. Sued for Denying COVID-19 Family Leave to Employee
April 30, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania meat packing plant worker has sued his employer, accusing it of denying his request for childcare leave during the COVID-19 pandemic in violation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act.
According to the April 26 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, John F. Martin & Sons improperly fired the employee after he stayed home to take care of his child following Governor Tom Wolf’s closure of schools and daycares.
Warren Rivera-Nigaglioni began working at Martin & Sons in 2016 full time, where …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation
May 10, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin Webinar Series: Belviq MDL Litigation
May 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series