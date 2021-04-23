COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

La. Federal Judge Remands Hotel Owner’s Virus Coverage Case, Says Agent Properly Joined


April 23, 2021


NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has remanded a hotel owner’s COVID-19 coverage action against Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and two insurance agents, ruling that the non-diverse agent was not improperly joined because the plaintiff has adequately alleged a breach of fiduciary duty.

In an April 14 order, Chief Judge Nannette J. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana found VCS LLC has stated a claim that ARI owed it a heightened duty and breached such duty by failing to recommend virus-related coverage.

