N.Y. Attorney General’s Amazon COVID-19 Lawsuit Remanded to State Court

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has remanded a COVID-19 safety compliance lawsuit filed against Amazon by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In the April 9 remand order, Judge Jed S. Rakoff of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said an opinion explaining his reasons “will follow in due course.”

In the lawsuit, originally filed in the New York County Supreme Court, James accuses Amazon of failing to institute reasonable and adequate measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus among workers and has engaged in unlawful retaliation to silence workers’ …