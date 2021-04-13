N.Y. Casino Owner Asks Judge to Take Notice of Recent COVID-19 Coverage Ruling

UTICA, N.Y. — The owner of an upstate New York casino and resort has asked the judge overseeing its COVID-19 coverage action to take notice of a recent ruling in which a federal court found it unclear as to whether a policy’s “Contamination” exclusion applies to communicable diseases.

In an April 9 letter to Judge David N. Hurd of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, Mohawk Gaming Inc. cited the March 31 ruling in Thor Equities v. Factory Mutual Ins. Co., 20-cv-3380 (S.D. N.Y.)

Mohawk was forced to close its facilities on March 17 …